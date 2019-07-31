Sircorious Griffin’s family still searching for answers 1 year later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The family of a High Point man found dead in a local lake is still searching for answers one year later.

On July 31, 2018, Sircorious Griffin was found dead in High Point City Lake with a gunshot wound to the head. Griffin was reported missing on July 30, 2018.

Griffin's sister refuses to let the memory of her big brother fade away.

"I hear to this day, you know, 'Gosh, you look just like your brother.' It makes me emotional sometimes because I think about he's not here, or he was the one always saying, 'Don't my sister look like me y'all?'" Anishea Marks said.

It's been one year since Griffin was found dead and the case remains open with no suspects.

"A lot of people say it's going to be OK, but I tell them it's not going to be OK because it will never be the same," Marks said.

The things lifting the family up are Griffin's two boys. His sister says his role as a father went beyond his own kids though.

"My brother, he used to have his own lawn service and used to try to get the kids in the neighborhood to cut grass so they could stay out of the streets," Marks said.

Marks said Griffin was protective and caring.

The siblings shared a favorite saying: "All we have is each other." They are words she knows still hold true.

"I hate that he is not here with us and I know he's not here in body, but in spirit I know he's around," Marks said.

High Point police are investigating Griffin's death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.