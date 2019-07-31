× Porch pirate steals SC woman’s package containing 9 Tarantula spiders, deputies report

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A porch pirate might learn their lesson after stealing a package off a Spartanburg porch.

WYFF reports a woman from Spartanburg was expecting her Tarantula spiders to arrive in the mail, but the package vanished off her front porch before she could get to it.

She called deputies on Sunday.

The group of Tarantulas is worth about $1,000.

The package was set to arrive at 10:30 a.m. Friday, she told deputies.

Then, she got a notification that it was delivered at about 9:16 a.m.

According to WYFF, however, by the time she got to her door, it was gone