Retired teacher promotes children and families reading in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Lorraine Flemming may be a retired reading teacher, but she’s still sharing her passion for books.

She has more than 26 years of experience educating children and families.

“I never work with a child unless I work with a parent,” she said.

Flemming learned through her grandchildren that Guilford County Schools was devoting July to reading, which inspired her to contact High Point Mayor Jay Wagner’s office to see if the city would support a similar proclamation.

The mayor supported Flemming’s cause by signing a proclamation that declared July as "Children and Families Reading Month."

Flemming appreciates the community effort to help student growth.

“If we can get them where they’re at the proficiency level and above, everybody needs to work together for that goal.”