Oklahoma woman arrested after refusing to sign ticket, kicking officer in groin

A 65-year-old Oklahoma woman is accused of kicking an officer in the groin.

The incident started as a ticket for a broken tail light, but it soon escalated and led to the officer tasing the woman.

It was all caught on video.

In the video, the officer tells Debra Hamil that he is giving her an $80 citation for defective equipment.

Hamil, however, refuses to sign the ticket.

She says she was given no warning, but the officer responds by saying, "You've been driving around for six months like that."

"Well, I don't want to sign it 'cause I don't want to pay $80," she said.

With the woman refusing, the officer asks her to get out of the car.

Hamil refuses to get out and tells the officer, "You be fair with me and I'll be fair with you."

When the officer tells her she's under arrest, the woman tells him she is not.

After a heated exchange, the woman drives off.

The officer pursues her in a short chase, and when she finally stops, the officer approaches with his weapon drawn.

The video shows him physically pull her out of the vehicle and Hamil appears to kick the officer in the groin.

After using a taser, the officer is able to put the woman in handcuffs.

Hamil refused medical attention, but officials said they brought her to the emergency room to make sure she was OK.

The county district attorney is charging Hamil with felony assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.