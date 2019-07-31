× North Carolina woman recounts terrifying attack from driver after he rear-ended her

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman is recovering after she said a driver crashed into her front bumper after a prior rear-end collision only minutes earlier, WTVD reports.

Jennifer Garcia was returning from work shortly after 5 p.m. when she felt her vehicle being hit from behind on Litchford Road near Gresham Lake Road.

Both she and the other driver pulled into a side street, where she got his attention and told him that he had hit her. Garcia said the driver said there was no damage and drove off.

At that point, Garcia called 911 and began to pursue that driver to relay his vehicle information to the police when both cars ended up in a cul-de-sac.

“He proceeds to go down to the end of the cul-de-sac, pull into a driveway, turn around, and next thing I know comes flying back down the road and starts hitting my car to try and get out,” Garcia said.

The driver was able to get in between her vehicle and a parked trailer before turning back onto Lemuel and onto Litchford. A neighbor chased after the driver and snapped photos, which Garcia posted and shared onto social media.