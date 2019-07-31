North Carolina man accused in dozens of sex offenses over 10-year span captured in Virginia

Roberto Carlos Ayala (WSOC)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police Department said a man is facing 42 charges related to sex offenses in the city, including rape, WSOC reports.

Police said 36-year-old Roberto Carlos Ayala committed the crimes over a span of 10 years.

They issued warrants for Ayala last week. He was captured Wednesday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Ayala is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

