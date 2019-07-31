Man dies from his injuries after crash on Drawbridge Parkway in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A man has died from his injuries after a Friday afternoon crash in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash was reported at 2:44 p.m. on Drawbridge Parkway near Well Spring Drive.

Greensboro police say Charles Bogan, 81, of Virginia, was headed west on Drawbridge Parkway in a blue 2009 Ford F-150.

Bogan's truck was hit head-on by a silver 2003 Nissan Pathfinder that was speeding east on Drawbridge Parkway and traveled left of center.

Bogan and the driver of the Pathfinder were both taken to the hospital. Bogan died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Pathfinder.