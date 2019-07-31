How to know if its too early to dip into your social security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social security was created to help people afford the cost of living after they retire, but some people need that extra money a little early.

You may be hurting yourself by dipping into that money too soon.

It may be worth considering taking early if you need the money, you're in poor health or you're incredibly disciplined.

There are also, however, plenty of reasons not to.

Senior Certified Advisor Linda Pritchett joins us to discuss what you should consider to make the right call for you.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.