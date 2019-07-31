Heavy rains flood roads in Greensboro

Posted 9:38 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37PM, July 31, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The city of Greensboro is experiencing localized flooding throughout its city limits, according to Greensboro police.

Drivers should use extreme caution in traveling throughout the city, especially in low lying areas, police said.

The following areas were closed to all traffic:

  • Wendover Avenue at Cridland Road
  • Lathan Road between Nottingham Road and Cridland Road
  • I-40 Westbound before Exit 210 – right lanes are flooded
  • Eastbound West Market Street between Burgess Road and Arrow Road
  • I-40 Eastbound at Lee Street
  • Eastbound Bryan Boulevard at North Holden Road
  • Wendover Avenue at US Rt. 29
