Guacamole is free at Chipotle in honor of National Avocado Day

Wednesday is National Avocado Day, and what better way to celebrate than with some free guacamole at Chipotle?

The restaurant made the announcement in a mysterious tweet last Thursday.

The message, typed out in morse code, translates to: Guac is free on July 31st online or in-app. Details Chipotle.com/acocadoday

Thursday online, Chipotle will offer one free topping of guacamole with the purchase of any regular-priced entree item when order digitally, either through the app or the website.