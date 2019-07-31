Greensboro taking suggestions for new slogan for city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Gate City, Tournament Town, Jeansboro, those are some of the many names or slogans Greensboro goes by. But now there is an effort to unite citizens, tourism officials and city departments behind one slogan or tagline.

The City of Greensboro and The Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau is taking suggestions on what the new promotional tagline should be. Henri Fourrier is the president of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau. Fourrier said about 2,500 slogans have been submitted.

"We really want everyone's input to come up with the best tagline for Greensboro," Fourrier said.

Ideas should reflect all aspects of Greensboro like the arts, history and parks. Fourrier explains that supporting one tagline, city departments and tourism officials will be able to work together to promote Greensboro.

"I think it leads to the efficiency of the marketing because when everyone is singing the same song, it becomes more easily recognized," Fourrier said.

Greensboro residents are eager to share their ideas.

"I think it should be called 'The Family City.' There's always a bunch of families out here and that's not the case in every city so I think it's 'The Family City,'" one resident said.

"'The City of Farmers Markets' since we have so many farmers markets," said another person.

Comments and tagline suggestions can be left at this link until Aug. 2.

The creation of focus groups will be the next step. If you would like to be a part of the focus group and help decide the next Greensboro tagline, call The Convention and Visitor Bureau at (336) 274-2282.