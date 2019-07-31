Greensboro physician is also talented artist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dr. Ashley Mortenson has found healing in art.

“Being a physician can be very stressful because you are making decisions about people's well-being,” said the Urgent Care physician at Cone Health, who has chalked up a way to relieve stress in her art. “I'm able to disconnect from things I had to do and focus on just one thing,”

Her artwork started when her husband used some sidewalk chalk to draw characters on their backyard fence.

“I said ‘you know this looks cool, this looks like fun,’" said Mortenson, who took the art to a whole new level using pastels. Soon she got so good that her husband said it couldn't be left outside on the fence. “He went out in the backyard with a hammer and crowbar and brought it inside.”

Eventually, she started doing her painting on repurposed wood. Her paintings include flowers, animals, chickens and birds, some she’s commissioned to complete.

“The goal of this art is to really make people smile so when they walk by and smile, I'm like 'yes,'" she said.

You can check out her work on Instagram.