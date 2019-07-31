× Downtown Greensboro alley to be transformed into a gathering space

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Inc. is working to add some colorful upgrades to an alley between South Elm Street and South Green Street.

The space is located behind popular restaurants, like Jerusalem Market and 1618 Downtown.

Within the last month, crews finished repaving after property owners got on board.

In just a few weeks, an artist will paint the asphalt. Downtown Greensboro Inc. wants to know what you’d like to see on the ground.

“It would be neat to have a river in downtown Greensboro so maybe paining this a river or maybe a yellow brick road, the artist threw out,” said Zack Matheny, president of DGI.

After that, Matheny says workers will install more lighting and artists will paint some murals.

Steve Mitchell is the co-owner of Scuppernong Books. You can see the alley from the back windows of his store.

“I do lots of events here at the bookstore,” Mitchell said. “Being able to do something outside would be a real improvement.”

Matheny says he’s looking into the possibility of closing off part of the alley at certain times of the day using temporary barriers. He says that would allow businesses to put tables outside for people to enjoy.