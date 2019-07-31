Domestic violence numbers steadily decrease in Lexington over past 5 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- New statistics have shown that the city of Lexington has seen a steady decrease in domestic violence cases over the past five years.

During a Wednesday progress report, the department revealed that their Domestic Violence Initiative has helped them attack the root of the domestic violence problem in the community.

The initiative was started back in 2014 and was modeled after the High Point Police Department’s successful initiative that started in 2011.

Like the initiative in High Point, Lexington police officers now categorize domestic violence cases and take a detailed report of every call they respond to. They are also making it harder for repeat offenders to get released on bond once charged and have targeted ways to reduce witness/victim intimidation.

Along with changing the way police officers investigate these cases, it has created a greater communication system between the police department, judges and domestic violence caseworkers.

Statistics presented to city agencies have shown that there has been a reduction in domestic violence calls and arrests being made.

Between 2016 and 2017, calls for service decreased by 6 percent, while arrests went down by 4 percent.

Between 2017 and 2018, calls for service decreased by 11 percent, while arrests went down by 5 percent.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department said they hope to continue to grow on these numbers and close up communication gaps that they see in the initiative to better protect the public.