Man caught after deputy, K-9 search in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Deputies and K-9s have once again arrested a man after he escaped while being handcuffed.

Deputies were serving the suspect some kind of legal document when he ran away.

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searched for the man in the Muirs Chapel Road area near West Market in Greensboro.

He was found near Mitchell Avenue.

Deputies say the man ran through the woods with blood on him but was not a danger to surrounding homes.

The deputy was hurt. It is unclear how severely.