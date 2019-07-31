× Burlington man charged with indecent liberties with a child

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man faces child sex charges, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Estaban Soto Castillo, 42, is charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

An investigation began in early April after a juvenile said she was sexually abused.

After multiple interviews, Castillo was arrested and charged.

He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.