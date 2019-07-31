Animal rescue shares incredible photos of rescued puppy with a mustache

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A mustachioed heartbreaker has made a real name for herself after Hearts and Bones Rescue shared her photo online.

Salvador Dolly, named for artist Salvador Dali and his famous 'stache, was one of 11 puppies rescued thanks to the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center and a $5,000 grant from Maddie's Fund at the Best Friends Animal Society National Conference.

Hearts and Bones Rescue said the pups and their mama are heading to a foster home in Dallas "where they’ll get lots of love and the medical care they need."

Then, in the last week of August, Dolly and her siblings will be looking for a forever home in New York!

For more information about Hearts & Bones Rescue, visit their Facebook page or their website.