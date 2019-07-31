9-year-old NC boy recognized as hero after saving 5-year-old’s life

July 31, 2019

(WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy in Asheville was recognized Monday for his bravery, WLOS reports.

Last month, Jayden Castillo rescued 5-year-old Marlee, who almost drowned in a swimming pool at a local apartment complex.

Officials said Jayden dove to the bottom of the pool and brought Marlee to the surface.

On Monday, the Asheville Fire Department presented Jayden with a Life Save Award.

“I just know that I had to get him. He just feels like a part of my family,” Jayden said.

Jayden visited Marlee in the hospital, and the boys have become good friends.

