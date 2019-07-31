× 5 victims reported in shooting at High Point apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people were reported as victims in a Monday night shooting in High Point, according to an investigation report.

At about 11: 15 p.m., a shooter or shooters fired a handgun and rifle into an occupied apartment building on the 1300 block of Burton Avenue.

The report lists five victims. It is unclear how many were injured or the severity of any possible injuries.

The bullets truck multiple walls in the home and two windows. A Chevrolet Impala was also hit.