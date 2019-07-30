Worker dies in construction accident while working on High Point home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A contractor died in a construction accident at a High Point home Tuesday, according to High Point Police Department Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

The accident happened at 1027 Ferndale Blvd. when the contractor was working in a two-story, single-family home.

After the accident, fire department officials told FOX8 the ceiling of the home collapsed.

The contractor was found beneath the rubble, according to the N.C. Department of Labor.

EMS responded to the scene along with police and crews from the fire department.