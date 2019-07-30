Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart; police are asking for help identifying her

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police are asking for help identifying a woman accused of urinating on a bin of potatoes in a Pennsylvania Walmart, KDKA reports.

Police posted surveillance photos of the woman on their website. They say she entered the store, urinated on the potatoes and left.

Walmart released a statement on the incident:

“The safety of our customers is a top priority for us. This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers. We’re working with the West Mifflin Police Department to find the responsible party and have them prosecuted.”