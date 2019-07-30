Two men fall into fertilizer tank truck, die after being overwhelmed by fumes
HOUSTON — Two workers who fell into a mobile fertilizer tank in Houston Monday are dead, WYFF reports.
Three men were applying fertilizer for a contracting company at a Houston high school when one of them fell into a tank at about 9:30 a.m., according to Paul Cordova, Houston ISD police chief.
A second man also fell in from the top of the truck after he went to check on the first, Cordova said.
A third worker called 911. Authorities believe the fertilizer fumes overwhelmed the men’s senses.