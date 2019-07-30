× This driver’s registration sticker was hand-painted — but the ticket was real

An eagle-eye Nebraska trooper caught an unusual case of forging a registration sticker.

A driver without a current registration tried to make do with a handpainted one, but the trick didn’t get past Trooper Strode, who other troopers were quick to praise online.

“As Troopers, during #Training, attention to detail is drilled into us,” Trooper Cook said in a Twitter post. “Great catch Trp. Strode.”

So here's a new one; this person put some time & effort into trying to duck out of registering their vehicle. Notice the date stickers? They're painted on. As Troopers, during #Training, attention to detail is drilled into us. Great catch Trp. Strode #242. pic.twitter.com/WgNFWHj9XR — NSP Trooper Cook (@NSPTrooperCook) July 29, 2019

The Nebraska State Patrol Facebook page also took the opportunity to offer a word to the wise.

“Art is great and no doubt it takes talent,” the post said. “However, that talent does not amount to actually having valid vehicle registration.”

The plates were both confiscated and the driver received a citation for no valid registration and fictitious plates.