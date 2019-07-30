Live at 9 a.m.: Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at groundbreaking ceremony for Honda Aircraft Company expansion

Shooting at Mississippi Walmart leaves 2 dead, officer injured

Posted 8:52 am, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, July 30, 2019

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A shooting at a Mississippi Walmart left two people dead, an officer injured and a suspect shot Tuesday morning, according to WREG.

Police in Southaven, Mississippi, are investigating the incident on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway, near I-55 and Goodman Road.

WREG reports two Walmart employees were killed and a police officer was shot. The alleged shooter, a former Walmart employee, was injured.

Employees were told they cannot leave the scene. Some were seen praying in a circle.

It is unclear exactly how many people were injured or what led to the shooting.

