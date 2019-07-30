Randolph County government website taken over by hacker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County government website is back to normal after a hacker took over the site overnight.

Early Tuesday morning, rather than greeting guests with the usual, "Welcome to Randolph County," the page was entirely replaced with a black screen and a graphic of a person in a Guy Fawkes masked holding up a sign.

The sign and the rest of the messaging on the page is anti-police and anti-government with vague claims of corruption in government.

A hacker who calls themself VandaTheGod took responsibility for the hack both on the hacked website and on a Twitter account.

The hacker's Twitter feed suggests that they have hacked many other websites as well, replacing them with the same image and messaging.

Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson acknowledged the hack and said the county's IT department is conducting a forensic investigation.