Raleigh mom charged with leaving kids with accused molester

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh mom is facing charges after being arrested for leaving her children with a man who was accused of engaging in sex acts with the minors, according to court documents, WRAL reports.

Claudia Cruz-Platero,43, of Raleigh, was arrested Monday and is now facing multiple felony charges, including aiding and abetting a man in the statutory sexual offense of a child, the arrest warrant states.

She is currently in the Wake County jail and being held on a $3 million bond.

Cruz-Platero was ordered to have no contact with her children if she posts bond.

Bruce Ryan Tyler, 41, who has the same address as her, is related to her case.

The warrants filed in his case say he was charged with several sex offenses involving three different underage children over a seven-year span, beginning in 2012 and ending in 2019, and was being held under an $11 million bond.

He was in court last week for his first appearance hearing.

Cruz-Platero’s children told her that Tyler committed sex crimes against them, but she still let them be alone with him, according to the warrant filed in her case.

It is not clear whether Tyler and Cruz-Platero lived together in the same apartment or the same complex.