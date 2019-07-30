× Package with 9 tarantulas in it missing from South Carolina woman’s porch

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Deputies got a call Sunday from a Spartanburg woman who said she thinks a package with 9 tarantulas in it may have been stolen off of her porch, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, WYFF reports.

The value of the tarantulas is about $1,000.

She told deputies the package was supposed to be delivered at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

She got a notification that the package was delivered at 9:16 a.m. Friday, the reports says.

The package wasn’t on her porch when she went to pick it up.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

The report says the property didn’t have any surveillance cameras set up, the report says.