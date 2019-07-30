Man arrested for running drug factory

WALLINGFORD, CT — A man was arrested Monday for several drug offenses related to what police say is a drug factory, WFSB reports.

Christopher Slauson, 38, was possessing and selling heroin, cocaine, LSD and steroids at his home, police say.

He is charged with operating a drug factory, two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also found digital scales, packaging materials and cash.

Slauson was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and was released from probation June 5.

He will be arraigned Tuesday if he doesn’t make his $250,000 bond.

