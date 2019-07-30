Juvenile stabbed, injured in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A juvenile victim was stabbed in Winston-Salem Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing that happened around 2:15 p.m. at 1123 Louise Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found a juvenile victim suffering from a stab wound that appears to be serious.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital by EMS, the release says.

A suspect has been identified but identification has not been released at this time.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800