Josh is looking for his Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Josh, who is described as "very energetic, friendly and inquisitive" is looking for his Forever Family.

"I am awesome because I can build Legos," he said.

Josh also said when he grows up he wants to be a military soldier so he can "save people."

Twanette Bethea, his child advocate, said Josh loves to be outside riding bikes and on his scooter.

"I think he would bring fun, joy, love," to a Forever Family.

"I would like to have two siblings, one sister one brother, that are a little younger than me. I would like to help them with their math, and their science work. I am looking forward for a Forever Family because I want to be a good brother. If I had one wish to come true, it would be to have a good mom and dad that never argue or fight."

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.