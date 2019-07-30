× Interactive map shows where Kotis Street Art turns Greensboro buildings into art

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Buildings all over Greensboro are being repainted into works of art by Kotis Street Art.

Click here to see an interactive Kotis Street Art map.

85 murals now grace the sides of buildings and the goal for the end of the year is 100.

Their biggest project yet is wrapping up on East Cone Boulevard.

What started as blocks of color on a wall has now changed into positive imagery of people of color, including a story about 26-year-old artist Dare Coulter’s family history.

“My grandfather he was a black cowboy and I didn’t even know my grandfather was a cowboy. I did not have this concept that black people were cowboys,” Coulter said.

Since July 26, she has worked day and night, high up in a crane, using a bright light to perfect her Kotis Street Art project.

“It really is something. People are so excited about it and, I mean, the most common thing that I hear is that people are excited it is in this neighborhood in particular because this area apparently has a high black population,” Coulter said.

She is hoping to finish her mural by the end of the week.