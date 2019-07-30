× Human remains found after Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Human remains were found days after a southwest Charlotte house fire, according to Charlotte-Mecklenberg police, WBTV reports.

The broke out July 27 before 6 a.m. at a house on Kenley Lane.

An insurance adjuster found human remains at the scene of the fire Tuesday, police say.

The insurance adjuster then called 911.

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire broke out while the home was being renovated and caused &77,000 in damages.

Firefighters said that no one was supposed to be in the home at the time of the renovations.

The cause of the fire has not been released and investigators have also not released a cause of death or identity for the person found.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.