× High Point mayor calling for committee to evaluate city schools, see if city should regain control

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Mayor Jay Wagner is calling for a committee to evaluate High Point city schools and see if the city should regain control of them.

The merger of Guilford County Schools, High Point City Schools and Greensboro City Schools was a controversial topic throughout the 1980s and into the early 1990s. Voters approved the merger in 1991 and the school system began operating as Guilford County Schools in 1993.

Wagner said he wants a study to be done to see if the merger has been effective for schools in High Point.

Wagner said he does not know when the evaluation will start or who will be on the committee at this time.

Any High Point city school system would be limited to the city limits.

There are currently students who live in the city and go to schools outside the city limits.

There are also portions of the city of High Point in Davidson and Randolph counties and any students living in those areas would currently be attending Davidson or Randolph county schools.

That could be a complication to any plan to return to a city school system.

Guilford County Schools has not commented on Wagner’s call for a committee.