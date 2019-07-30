× High Point man killed in crash driving wrong way in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after driving the wrong way down U.S. 29/70 near Davidson County Community College, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 12:37 a.m. Sunday morning, a trooper saw a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway.

The trooper moved his vehicle to try to stop the driver, but the vehicle swerved around the trooper’s car and continued on.

The trooper drove after the driver, but the vehicle crashed into another vehicle north of Bud Kanoy Road.

Robert Lee Payne, 53, of High Point died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to her left arm.