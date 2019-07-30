× Florida woman accused of biting off chunk of man’s thumb in front of children

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of biting a chunk off of a man’s thumb and dropping it to the ground in front of children, according to WFLA.

Yesenia Casiano, 39, sunk her teeth into the man’s thumb and tore a piece of flesh off, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Casiano then allegedly hit the man several times using both open and closed fists. She also reportedly kicked him in the stomach.

Children, who lived at the home, witnessed the violence and say they saw the piece of thumb on the floor.

As the man was brought to a hospital, the woman allegedly left the scene in a black Ford van before deputies arrived.

Casiano lived with her boyfriend and had a child together.

She was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated battery resulting in serious injuries.