Florida beachgoers help rescue beached whales

REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. -- A day at the beach was abandoned by crowds of people in Florida when five distressed whales became trapped in shallow waters, WFTS reports.

Beachgoers teamed up with rescuers and to save five beached pilot whales that had become stuck on the shores near St. Petersburg.

Tents were set up to keep the stranded whales cool as the crews worked.

Three of the whales were transported offshore and the other two were taken to a rehab facility.

It's not clear exactly why the whales beached, but pilot whales are among the most common species to beach in large numbers.

The three whales that were transported offshore were released back into their natural habitat in the Gulf.