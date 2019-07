Tuesday is National Cheesecake Day and The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by offering all dine-in guests a slice of cheesecake for half-off.

The offer is valid at all restaurants throughout the United States (including the one in Greensboro), but only to dine-in customers.

The Cheesecake Factory offers more than 30 flavors of cheesecake but is also introducing its newest flavor on Tuesday — the Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.