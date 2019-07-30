× Charlotte drivers terrorized by dirt bike riders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dirt bike riders doing stunts and people on bikes are weaving in and out traffic in uptown Charlotte, WCNC reports.

This isn’t the first reckless incident that Charlotte-Mecklenberg police have seen.

Since 2016, dirt bike gangs have caused trouble on the streets of Charlotte.

Now they’re doing wheelies, riding into the paths of oncoming cars and racing through red lights.

Officers say they’re breaking too many traffic laws to count and their investigation is getting more intense as they try to catch the riders before someone gets hurt.