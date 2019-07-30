× Car break-in suspect flees, is impaled by fence

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who allegedly broke into vehicles in Georgia fled from authorities and was impaled by a fence, police say, FOX 5 Atlanta reports

An arrest warrant said Uerni Morena was caught breaking into a vehicle July 24 and is now facing multiple charges.

Morena fled after a car owner caught and confronted him, the warrant says.

Police tracked and pursued the suspect.

Morena slipped while climbing a fence he was trying to jump over and police say his left art and right leg were impaled by the fence.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries before being put in jail.