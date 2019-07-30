× 2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan identified

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Two 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers who were killed while conducting operations Monday in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, have been identified, according to a news release from Fort Bragg.

Spc. Michael Nance, of Chicago, and Pfc. Brandon Kreischer of Stryker, Ohio, were members of Company B., 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division when they were killed by small arms fire.

“These young men were true All Americans and embodied the qualities of selfless service and courage as they answered our nation’s call to deploy to Afghanistan,” said Col. Arthur Sellers, commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team. “Our focus is now providing their loved ones with every available resource to help them in this most difficult time.”

Nance joined the Army in January 2017 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as an automatic rifleman.

His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Basic Parachutist Badge.

Nance is survived by his father and mother.

Kreischer joined the Army in June 2018 and completed Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being assigned to 1-505th PIR as a rifleman.

His awards and decorations include the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Basic Parachutist Badge.

Kreischer is survived by his wife.

The incident remains under investigation.