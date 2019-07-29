Woman riding bike killed in Wilmington hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday while she was riding her bike in Wilmington, WECT reports.

Sheila Faircloth, 67, was attempting to cross Carolina Beach Road around 11:30 p.m. when a vehicle going east hit her, according to the State Highway Patrol.

She reportedly died from her injuries at the scene and the vehicle fled after hitting her.

The suspect vehicle is a pickup truck with damage to its front bumper and grill or a light-colored SUV, officials say.

Google Map for coordinates 34.177743 by -77.926475.

