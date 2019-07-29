UPS to help High Point man send 1 million books to South Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One million books are headed to South Africa, but getting them into shipping containers won't be easy.

High Point-native Robert Brown heads the International BookSmart Foundation which plans to pack and deliver the massive haul of books — 255 pallets worth — to K-12 children in South Africa.

Brown has been collecting and sending books since 1988, adding up to more than 5 million books.

Now, however, the warehouse where he keeps the books is being sold by the owner. This means he has to vacate the entire space in a matter of weeks.

The UPS Foundation previously helped Brown transform the warehouse to better accommodate his operation.

UPS plans to step up once again to help pack the books to send to South Africa

On Monday and Tuesday, about 40 volunteers from UPS, HandsOn North Carolina and the Volunteer Center of Greensboro will be helping out foundation take on this massive endeavor.