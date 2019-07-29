South Carolina teen shot in the head, robbed during meetup with person he met on Letgo app

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teen boy who was shot in the head and robbed by someone he met on the Letgo app has died, WESH reports.

Mauricio Calderon, 15, may have been shot either before or after he met up with a person Wednesday to buy a cell phone, deputies say.

On Friday, Chizon Richardson, 20, Takyus Hawes, 18, George Waters Jr., 18, and Shyheim Suber, 17, were arrested and charged with attempted murder, deputies say.

On Saturday, deputies announced that a 15-year-old was a fifth suspect. Deputies say the suspect admitted to pulling the trigger. The suspect’s name and gender are not being released due to their age.

The 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

Calderon’s mother created a GoFundMe page where she says “Since he will never come back to us, we need to plan for his passing, his funeral and whatever comes next,” she wrote on the post. “Thank you for all the prayers and support.”

“My 15-year-old son had met up with someone he had been talking to through the Letgo app, the guys he met ended up robbing him and shot him in his head, it completely severed the brain stem and separated the spine from it,” she said.