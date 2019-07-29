× School bus driver suspected of setting up hit on student, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police said they believe a school bus driver may have ordered someone to shoot a 17-year-old Northern High School student, WTVD reports.

The story unfolded on May 29 near Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road in north Durham.

According to a search warrant, the teen had just gotten off the bus when gunfire rang out from some nearby bushes.

The teen was not injured.

Investigators said they believe his school bus driver may have coordinated the attack while driving the bus.

Durham Public Schools said the substitute driver was fired the following day for not reporting the incident and for texting and driving.