Regal Cinemas to launch movie subscription plan, T-Mobile-Sprint merger gets approval and more

Posted 1:58 pm, July 29, 2019, by

In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Regal Cinemas which plans to launch a movie subscription plan, the T-Mobile-Sprint merger which got its necessary approval and a study that found older drivers take their eyes off the road longer than young drivers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.