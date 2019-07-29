× Puppies named after Taco Bell menu items looking for “furever homes”

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love dogs? Love Taco Bell? If so, you’re in luck because an Oklahoma City animal shelter has 8 puppies all named after menu items.

Ally Turley Young posted to Facebook that she and her husband volunteered to foster a male terrier on the day’s kill list who actually turned out to be female.

She was named “Taco Belle (because why not),” Young said.

But not only was Taco Belle female, she was also pregnant with a litter of 9 pups.

“…naturally each baby was named after a Taco Bell menu item,” Young said.

Unfortunately, one of the pups didn’t survive, but Chalupa and Fiesta Potato have been adopted already.

“…the other taquitos are now ready to find their furever homes,” Young said. “So if you know a family looking for a spoiled puppy please send them this way!”

Doritos Loco, Crunchwrap Supreme, Gordita, Quesarito, Bellegrande and Cinnamon Twist are patiently waiting and will hopefully one day get to enjoy their namesake menu items.