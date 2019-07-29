× North Carolina bomb squad agents ‘in good spirits,’ scheduled for surgery after injured in explosion

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two agents with the State Bureau of Investigation were sent to a hospital after an explosion in Sampson County, but the SBI reports the agents are now “in good spirits.”

On Thursday morning, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Agent Brian Joy found bomb-making materials during a search.

As the search continued into early Friday morning, the agents were working to render the materials safe when they exploded and injured the agents.

Joy was airlifted to the NC Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill in critical condition.

Luper was later transported to the burn center as well in stable condition.

SBI revealed Monday that Joy suffered third-degree burns and will undergo surgery Tuesday.

Luper suffered second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder. He will also undergo surgery on Tuesday.

“A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Tim, Brian and their families during this difficult time,” the SBI said in a statement. “The support has been tremendous. On behalf of the Luper and Joy families, thank you!”

The GoFundMe, shared by the SBI, raised more than $12,900, a few thousand past the $9,000 goal, within the first 20 hours.

A man has been charged in the investigation, WRAL reports.

Authorities found at least one pipe bomb when they pulled over Jimmy Tyndall, 33, in a car near Spivey’s Corner, deputies told WRAL.

Tyndall is facing several charges including possession of a weapon of mass destruction and mephedrone possession in connection with the blast.

He is currently in the Sampson County Jail.