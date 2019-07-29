Over 20 vehicles vandalized at Piedmont Triad International Airport long term parking lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple travelers will return to Piedmont Triad International Airport to find their vehicles vandalized and a note on their windshield.

The notes, dated Sunday, say in part, “Your car has been vandalized. The Airport Police and Greensboro CSI are aware of the vandalism and have it under investigation.”

PTI released a statement Sunday that more than 20 vehicles were vandalized early Sunday morning. An airport employee discovered the cars damaged that morning.

Several vehicles had windows smashed on the driver’s and passenger’s sides, and some were hit with orange paint. There are also some that were hit with paint but did not have their windows smashed.

One vehicle had a phallic image spray-painted onto the hood.

“The Airport Authority is outraged by this senseless act of vandalism,” PTI said in the release.

PTI reports the vandalism was contained to rows 1 through 5 in the South Long Term Parking Lot, across from the Marriott hotel.

According to the note, the airport plans to waive any parking fees and recommending and providing towing if there is broken glass.

People who find their cars vandalized are advising to contact police.