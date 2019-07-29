× Mother charged with murder of 5-year-old daughter declared ‘clinically deceased’ after suicide attempt in jail

RAPIDES PARISH, La. — A woman who was arrested and accused of murdering of her 5-year-old daughter has been declared “clinically deceased” following an earlier suicide attempt in jail, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, KALB reports.

Jasmine Anderson, 24, was arrested on July 23 and was facing a second-degree murder charge.

She brought her deceased daughter, Audrey Chelette, to the emergency room on July 17 and police say an apparent neck injury is responsible for Chelette’s death.

Anderson changed her story several times when asked how the death happened.

After being put in a mental health facility while police investigated, she was arrested, booked and held on a $500,000 bond.

She tried to hang herself in her cell two days after she was arrested and medics revived her.

They then placed her in the ICU.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Anderson is pronounced “clinically deceased,” according to deputies.

Her son, C.J. Chelette, died in April after apparently choking on a bottle cap.

Anderson’s attorney, Chad Guillot, filed motions to obtain jail video from the suicide attempt and lower Anderson’s bond.