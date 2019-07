× Power restored after more than 1,000 customers lose power by Old Battleground Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 1,000 customers were without power in Greensboro, according to Duke Energy.

The outage was first reported at about 11:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Old Battleground Road and Lake Brandt Road.

By 1:26 p.m., Duke Energy had restored power to all of those customers.